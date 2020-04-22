 Menu
HOME FREE eNEWSLETTERS CONTACT US ADVERTISE WITH US

SMART HOME FEATURE NEWS

Aruba Technologies Deploys Wi-Fi-enabled 5G for Indoor Use

By Chrissie Cluney April 22, 2020

According to a recent announcement, Aruba Technologies has created a set of technologies designed to assist enterprises to address connectivity without making infrastructure investments. 

The company’s new Aruba Air Pass is a roaming service that reportedly extends the reach of 5G networks inside with existing Wi-Fi access points. The company said that the technology recognizes when a user's mobile phone is in the vicinity of an Aruba enterprise wi-fi network and automatically onboards users to the network using SIM credentials.

“5G is still being rolled out by telcos, and the technology itself is continuing to evolve,” said Dave Chen, senior product marketing manager, Aruba Technologies. “The challenge a lot of telcos are facing... is providing end users with granular information on what types of experiences they can deliver. We're starting to see question of what does 5G mean for end users.”

The new service is designed to assist enterprises in taking advantage of 5G services in a cost-effective way. An enterprise can use Air Pass to leverage the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to bring 5G cell service indoors. This can occur instead of spending on indoor small cells or distributed antenna systems (DAS ).


Chrissie Cluney has been a correspondent for IoT Evolution World since 2015. She holds a degree in English with a concentration in writing from the College of Saint Elizabeth.

Edited by Ken Briodagh
Author Info
Chrissie Cluney

Correspondent

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Related Articles

Aruba Technologies Deploys Wi-Fi-enabled 5G for Indoor Use

By: Chrissie Cluney    4/22/2020

According to a recent announcement, Aruba Technologies has created a set of technologies designed to assist enterprises to address connectivity withou…

Read More

Bits In Glass Launches COVID-19 Remote Care Application

By: Ken Briodagh    4/22/2020

HIPAA-compliant, with mobile-enabled patient and provider portals for symptom assessment, test results, automated follow-up, and quarantine management

Read More

LoRaWAN Ecosystem Members Deliver Solutions to Health Services in China

By: Ken Briodagh    4/20/2020

Several of Semtech's customers, including CIAAIoT, EasyLinkin, IOCA, RisingHF, and Winext Technology, have integrated the company's LoRa devices and t…

Read More

IoT Time Podcast S.5 Ep.15 Infosys

By: Ken Briodagh    4/16/2020

In this episode of IoT Time Podcast, Ken Briodagh sits down with Nitesh Bansal, SVP & Global Head of Engineering Services, Infosys, to talk about a re…

Read More

Electriq Power Selects Sierra Wireless IoT Solutions for Smart Home Battery

By: Chrissie Cluney    4/15/2020

Electriq Power recently announced that it will integrate Sierra Wireless' FX30 Programmable IoT gateway with LPWA connectivity services into its Power…

Read More
View All News